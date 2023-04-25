After Launching Projects, PM Holds 16-km-long Roadshow In Daman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night held a 16-km-long roadshow in Daman town, where people gathered in large numbers to greet him, after inaugurating or laying foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The mega roadshow started from the Daman airport and concluded in the Devka area after passing from a newly-developed seafront road, which aims to boost tourism in Daman.

Modi, travelling in an open vehicle, waved at people assembled on both sides of the 16-km-long roadshow route in the Union Territory, which is wedged between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Local residents enthusiastically welcomed him with flowers and slogans like 'Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi' and `Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Stages were set up at different points on the route, where artists performed to welcome the PM. Members of various community organisations also came to welcome the prime minister.

Modi travelled to Daman from Silvassa, the UT headquarters, for the roadshow.

With an aim to turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot, the development of a state-of-the-art infrastructure project called 'Devka Promenade and Seafront' road was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 165.10 crore, said a government release.

Earlier in Silvassa, Modi inaugurated or laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 4,804.64 crore for the Union Territory. These included inauguration of a medical education and research institute in Silvassa built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.