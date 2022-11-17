After Lawyers' 'Hang Aaftab' Demand, Candle March Held In Delhi For 'Justice For Shraddha'

A candle march was taken out in Delhi on November 17, in protest against the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. In the march taken out by Hindu Ekta Manch, members of the right-wing organisation displayed placards, with tags like- 'Justice for Shraddha', 'Grisly murder of Hindus till when?', 'Enough is Enough' among others.

"This has not happened only with Shraddha but with many other girls. Strict action is required against Aaftab to set the right precedent. We will continue to protest till justice is served," a protester said. Another protester said, "We believe in the system, we are sure that justice will be served."

Nation unites against Shraddha's killer Aaftab

Earlier in the day, a section of lawyers at a court shouted slogans against the accused in the Delhi murder, Aaftab. Around 100 advocates, practising at Saket district courts in Delhi, assembled at around 3 pm when they came to know that the accused of Shraddha's murder will be produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla. They shouted slogans demanding death penalty for Aaftab, who is in police custody.

One of the protesting lawyers, Surendra Kumar, said the protest was organised against the heinous crime of the accused. "We demand fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast-track court," he said.

Meanwhile, the court permitted a five-day extension of Aaftab's police custody, approving the police's plea for a narco test. The demand for conducting the narco test came in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence in the gruesome Shraddha murder case.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha and hacked her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.