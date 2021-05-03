After Lockdown In Haryana & Punjab, Chandigarh Restricts Non-essential Movement From May 4

During a meeting on Monday, the Chandigarh administration ruled out imposing a full lockdown in the city, stating that this is not the solution to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, the administration decided to close non-essential shops on the lines of the Punjab government. Though the city is already placed under night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am, now additional restrictions have been imposed here.

The decision has been taken by VP Singh Badnore, Administrator of Chandigarh during a war room meeting. The administrator has also constituted a special task force under the principal health secretary to monitor and deal with the crisis. The task force will audit the facilities in government COVID-19 hospitals to improve the situation.

From Tuesday 5 pm till next Tuesday 5 am certain restrictions will be imposed. These include

All shops selling non-essential items will remain closed.

All government offices and banks will work with 50% capacity. As far as possible, all private offices will ensure that their staff work from home.

Public Transport will run with 50% capacity.

The ban on Cinema Halls, Gyms, Spa, Bar, Swimming Pool, Coaching Centres will continue.

Sports Complexes will remain closed. Special permission can be given by Secretary (Sports) to athletes preparing for the Olympics etc.

Restaurants including hotels, Café, Coffee Shops, Eating Places will be allowed to function only for take away. No seating arrangements will be allowed inside their premises. Home delivery can be done upto 09:00 PM.

There shall be a complete ban on all social, cultural, sports and political gatherings.

Recruitment exams will be postponed excepting those like UPSC etc., especially permitted by Chandigarh Administration.

While there will be no restriction on inter-state movement, yet those entering Chandigarh without negative COVID-19 reports or vaccine certificates will be subject to random testing.

All Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Health-related facilities like testing laboratories etc. will function normally.

Visitors entering government offices may be required to produce vaccination certificates or negative COVID-19 reports.

The gathering for the occasions like marriages will be restricted to 50 and for cremation/funeral, it will be 20 persons.

Crowded places like Sukhna Lake, Museums, Libraries, Rock Garden etc. will remain closed.

School, Colleges, Coaching Centres will remain closed. However, teaching staff will be required to come as per detailed instructions to be issued by Education Department.

While the movement of vehicles has been allowed during day time, the residents are requested to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

The shops selling essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, meat, the mobile repair will remain open.

It is clarified that the total weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday will continue. All new restrictions indicate that Chandigarh has imposed partial lockdown by closing non-essential shops in the city. The decision will be reviewed after a week from now and a decision will be taken according to the numbers of COVID-19 cases. Though vaccination centres will be operational for vaccination drive.