After Lynching Statement, Jaya Bachchan Says, 'Publicly Humiliate The Perpetrators'

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday, December 3, after her lynching statement said that "The perpetrators should be humiliated publicly by publishing their photographs." The Rajya Sabha MP said, "It is necessary to give a punishment that puts fear in the minds of perpetrators. This may sound harsh but it is necessary." She further added, "Not just fear, but the solution to this problem starts from home and then educational institutes as well. Public humiliation is necessary. Do you not think their pictures should be put on the front page of papers and television?"

Speaking about handling the situation, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "These incidents are happening everywhere in the country, it needs to be tackled immediately & strongly. What has happened to us? There should be a serious and long discussion about this matter. Till the time, we don't handle the problem immediately, this is not going to change."

Jaya Bachchan in RS

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday raised her voice about the alleged sexual assault and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week. Reacting to it, she said, "I don't know how many times I have stood and spoken about this kind of 'atyachar'. I think it's time whether it is Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Hyderabad, people want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer." She further said, "I know it is harsh but these people should be brought out in public and lynched." A 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered, and her body was set ablaze.

Hyderabad horror case

A 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was allegedly murdered, and her body was set ablaze last week. Police had found the burnt body of the victim, who was working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

