After Maharashtra; Delhi Mulls Night Curfew; PM Modi To Meet All CMs As COVID Cases Surge

As India continues to witness a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases, a night curfew is likely to be announced in the National Capital, said the officials, who were aware of the preparations on Monday. This latest update comes at a time when the Union government separately announced that PM Modi will meet Chief Ministers of all states for a review meeting later this week.

Delhi Govt mulls night curfew

These remarks by the Delhi government officials comes after the National Capital in the last 24 hours registered 3,548 new cases- a number that was slightly lower than the day before, although this was due to fewer tests. Currently, the test positivity rate in Delhi is above 5 per cent, which is the threshold that the World Health Organization identifies as ideal or an outbreak to be considered as under control.

The Delhi government officials said, "The night curfew is being considered in wake of the resurgence of cases. The government is yet to decide on the exact time during which it will be in force and the date when it will take effect." READ | COVID bed count increased at several Delhi government hospitals

Coronavirus situation in Delhi

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 6,76,414 positive cases, out of which 6,51,351 have recovered successfully, while 11,081 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,033 new cases 2,677 fresh recoveries and 21 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 13,982.

In what health experts predict to be the second wave of Coronavirus, India so far has registered over 1,25,89,067 positive case,s out of which 1,16,82,136 have recovered and 1,65,101 have died. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded, 1,03,558 new cases, 52,847 recoveries and 478 deaths. As of now, the total number of active cases in the country is 7,41,830.

(Image: PTI)