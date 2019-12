After the Maha Vikas Aghadi forming the government in Maharashtra with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister, Sena leader Sanjay Raut has announced his plans of forming an anti-BJP front in Goa. He has announced that Shiv Sena will form an alliance with former BJP ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) in order to set up an anti-BJP front in Goa like the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Maharashtra.