After Mamata, Maharashtra Minister Calls For Relaxation For Protocols On Vaccine Imports

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday called for the relaxation of protocols for vaccine imports as the state has been reeling under the devastation of the second wave of COVID-19. A minister of the worst affected state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aslam Shaikh said if the Centre relaxes its import laws then the Maharashtra state government will be in a position to vaccinate its entire population in three to four months.

While speaking with ANI, Aslam Shaikh said, "The Centre will have to come forward to help us, it needs to relax its protocols for buying vaccines. If the Centre eases its import laws a bit, we will be able to vaccinate the people in 3-4 months," said Aslam Shaikh.

Moreover, Shaikh spoke in favour of the extension of lockdown which seemed to be working for Maharashtra as it sees a decline in new COVID-19 infections in many districts of the state.

"I feel that lockdown should be extended so that we work on the infrastructure for the third wave, otherwise, we know what is happening with those who did not follow (COVID protocols)," Aslam Shaikh said.

Aslam Shaikh's statements come in the backdrop of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who also demanded the Centre identify credible international manufacturers and speedily import vaccines to vaccinate the population grappling with COVID-19.

Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi stating, "Liberal, pro-active and discerning import of vaccination is the paramount need today."

On Tuesday, May 11; Maharashtra recorded 40,956 novel Coronavirus cases taking the State's tally to over 51 lakh, while reporting 793 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday. At present, there are 5,58,996 active cases in the State. With 71,996 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 45,41,391. In a heartening development, Mumbai which has been the epicentre of COVID-19 in India, recorded only 1,717 new cases.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already relaxed a number of import protocols in the wake of the crisis emerging from second wave of COVID-19. From easing procedures for the import of oxygen cylinders to exempting Basic Customs Duty and Health Cess and reducing IGST on import of a number of COVID-related relief materials, the Centre has allowed relaxation on imports on essential medical supplies which can aid in India's fight against COVID-19.