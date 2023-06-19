After Manisha Kayande, More UBT Leaders To Join Shinde Sena, Says Deepak Kesarkar

A day after Maharashtra MLC Manisha Kayande joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, state minister for school education Deepak Kesarkar told Republic that more leaders from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction will join the Shiv Sena. Pressed on who could the leaders be, Kesarkar refused to name names. "The way Shinde sahab is working for the people of Maharashtra day and night, he is following in the footsteps of Balasaheb -- of 80 percent social work and 20 percent politics. Because of this, people are really thinking about their stand. The way Manisha ji realised, others will too," Kesarkar said.

Deepak Kesarkar added members of the Uddhav Thackeray faction keep saying their leader is still inaccessible. "Manisha Ji is a very well-known political worker who has always worked for women's welfare. She is highly educated, she had been a professor, and always claimed to be a very decent political worker who had been working for Shiv Sena as a spokesperson as well," Kesarkar said.

"So now that, we are the original Shiv Sena and the kind of statements good workers are getting from UBT every morning are not in the favour of Maharashtra, nothing about the progress of the state is talked about. Only foul language is used by their spokesperson Mr Sanjay Raut, to which she (Manisha) had taken objection to and after that she joined main Shiv Sena."

Kayande is not the only leader to have quit Uddhav to join the Shinde faction. On June 17, MLA Shishir Shinde quit the party because he not satisfied with the party's work culture.

"I have given so much to the party, but the party did not give me anything back. I did not have any powers. I was not able to work. Uddhav Thackeray did not give me time to meet in the last six months. I haven't met him for a long time. Only selected people have powers there," Shinde told Republic.