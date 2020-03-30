Delhi: With No Means To Earn A Living Amid Lockdown,daily Wage Earners At Paharganj Suffer

As India continues its fight against Coronavirus, daily wage earners and labourers on the streets of Delhi's Paharganj narrate their plight after PM Modi announced a 21-day lockdown. When Republic TV's reporter, Anilesh Kumar, spoke to the daily wage earners at Paharganj, they stated that had no financial backing and no money to sustain the city. "There are no proper facilities here, we are daily wage labourers. Morning and evening we get khichdi, but we cannot feed our kids khichdi all day. There is no availability of milk, we used to earn Rs. 300 a day, now on some days we just feed a little milk or black tea to our kids," one of the woman was quoted saying.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India at 'local transmission' stage; total cases at 1071

Migrant workers crowd at Delhi's Anand Vihar bus stop

On Friday, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging at the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in the hope of reaching their homes inspite of the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease. Some claimed that they had been transported to the bus stop via DTC buses under the assumption that they will be able to board buses to UP. Similarly, several workers were spotted walking towards Uttar Pradesh in Delhi's Ghazipur but were sent back by Delhi police to avoid mass crowding.

READ | Cong's Sibal questions Modi govt for migrant exodus; says it hadn't prepared for lockdown

Delhi CM Kejriwal has made several appeals to the workers to stay in Delhi and not move towards their homes in UP, Bihar promising food and shelter to migrants in Delhi. But the UP government had stated that it will deploy 200 buses every 2 hours from 8 am onward at various points in the bordering districts of Delhi. Both governments have slammed each other over 'petty politics' and 'misleading announcements'.

READ | Coronavirus: Roads to Anand Vihar, Ghazipur shut after the mass exodus of migrant workers

READ | Centre asks states to seal state, district borders to stop exodus of migrants