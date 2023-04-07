After Meeting 'mentor' Rahul, Navjot Sidhu Meets Kharge, Calls Him 'voice Of Truth'

On Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress party, and Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary in charge of communications. This came a day after he met with Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He referred to Kharge as the “voice of the truth” and an "advocate for the underprivileged”.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on his Twitter handle wrote, “9 times MLA, Thrice Member Parliament, a champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth… 'Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge'. Met and took blessings of the Hon'ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune to the party”.

9 Times MLA , Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth ….. “Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge”



Met and took blessings of Hon’ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party. pic.twitter.com/SBbW7sF89r — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 7, 2023

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s meeting with Congress leaders

Earlier Sidhu met congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. He referred to Rahul Gandhi as his ‘mentor’ and Priyanka Gandhi as his ‘friend, philosopher and guide’. Sidhu said that his commitment to Punjab and his leaders “will neither flinch nor back an inch”.

He took to Twitter to post about this meeting and wrote, “You can Jail me, intimidate me, block all my financial accounts but my commitment for Punjab and my leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!! (sic).”

Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today.



You can Jail me , Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch !! pic.twitter.com/9EiRwE5AnP — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 6, 2023

Soon after he was released from jail, Sidhu slammed Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann and the AAP government for using gangsters to silence the voice of the opposition and critics. It dealt with the murder of former singer and current Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, also known as Sidhu Moosewala. On May 29 of last year, the musician was fatally shot.

The former cricketer who became a politician was released from Patiala jail on April 1 after nearly ten months there for a 1988 instance of road rage.

In the road rage case where the congressman is accused of beating a guy named Gurnam Singh, who later died from his injuries, the Supreme Court sentenced him to a year in prison in May last year. He behaved well while he was incarcerated and was freed early. Referring to Sidhu Moosewala, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he was a global star but his security was reduced.