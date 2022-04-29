After Meeting With PM Modi, Sikh Delegation Expresses Gratitude; Calls Event 'historic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, hosted a Sikh delegation at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. After the meeting, members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to the PM for uniting the community on a platform and lauded the work done by his government to safeguard the interests of Sikhs.

Speaking to the media, N P Singh, CEO, Sony said that meeting the Prime Minister had been an 'inspirational' experience, and the community would continue its service for nation-building like it always had. "I thank the Prime Minister for organising the event. Sikhs came from across the world. It's always a delight to meet him, his talks are very inspirational. The way we are working towards nation-building we will continue doing so," said N P Singh, CEO, Sony.

Social Leader Peter Virdee voiced his gratitude to the PM for the amount of work done by the government saying, "I was shocked with the amount of contribution that Modi Sahab has done for our community. 1984 is a sensitive issue for NRI Sikhs, Modi ji has provided justice for the families after 30 years. He has deleted the names, allowing them to return to their motherland. It's an honour to be here."

"This atmosphere was very welcoming. Sikh community's work was highlighted and PM Modi's efforts for us also came forward. From the Kartarpur corridor to the Tegh Bahadur function, we liked all of it," said Dr. Sarabjit Kaur Sohal, President Punjab Sahitya Academy.

Indian Boxer Simranjit Kaur Baath called the event a 'historic moment'. "Ever since 2014, the way our PM has worked, no one else has. The love he has for us, we will reciprocate it," she said.

First Indian MP in Canada, Dr. Ruby Kaur Dhalla underlined how PM was doing true 'seva', as mentioned in the Gurbani. "In our gurbani, we talk about Seva, Kirit, Naam japo. Our Prime Minister not only believes in the values of our gurus, but he practises it on a day-to-day basis. On behalf of all Sikhs, I want to say thank you for ensuring that you continue your seva for issues important to Sikhs," she stated.

'Gurus taught us courage and service': PM Modi

Addressing the event at his residence on Friday, Prime Minister Modi spoke about how the 10 gurus had taught the world 'courage and service'. PM Modi stated that Indians had gone to different parts of the world without resources and achieved success through their labour. "This is the spirit of New India today," he said.

"New India is touching new dimensions, leaving its mark on the world. This period of the COVID pandemic is the biggest example of this. At the beginning of this, people were expressing concerns about India. But, now people are giving examples of India everywhere," the Prime Minister added.

He also underlined how going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, getting langar, and staying at the homes of Sikh families had always been a part of his life.

Image: Republic World