After Mizoram, African Swine Fever cases found in Tripura

Agartala, Apr 19 (PTI) Altogether 27 pigs died of African Swine Fever (ASF) at a state government-run piggery in Tripura’s Sepahijala district since April 13, Animal Resources Development Minister Bhagaban Das said here on Tuesday.

The Tripura government has informed the Centre of the situation and is waiting for its instruction on culling the other animals to stop the viral disease from spreading, Das said.

The viral disease broke out at Debipur Piggery in the Northeastern state's Sepahijala district after more than 770 pigs died of ASF in two months in neighbouring Mizoram.

“One sample had been sent to North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (in Assam) for testing. On April 16, the laboratory confirmed the presence of ASF in the sample. By this time, more pigs died," the minister said.

The farm at Debipur had 430 pigs before the ASF hit it. Of them, 54 piglets were imported from the UK.

The ASF has not been reported from anywhere else in the state, Das said.

He said all the dead pigs were kept in a secured place and the department is waiting for instructions from the Central government to take the next course of action.

As per the guideline, all the dead pigs and other rearing ones at the farm need to be disposed of. Besides, pigs within one km radius of the farm are required to be culled to break the infection chain.

“We are hoping to receive an instruction from Delhi by the next 48 hours. The department will act accordingly,” he said.

The animal resources development department will pay compensation to the private owners of pigs after culling," he said An inquiry has been ordered to find out the cause of ASF infection at Debipur Piggery Farm. PTI PS NN NN

