After Mob Attacks Hindu Temple In Pakistan; SC Takes Cognizance, CJI Issues Release

After a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan, the Chief Justice of the Islamic Nation on Thursday took cognizance of the attack. According to the release issued by the Pakistan Supreme Court, Dr Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron in Chief, Pakistan Hindu Council on Thursday called on the country's CJI Justice Gulzar Ahmed at SC in Islamabad. The issue of attack on Hindu Temple in village Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan was also discussed, the release added.

Pakistan SC issues release

Informing that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the tragic incident, the release issued by the Pakistan SC said that the CJI had fixed the matter before the court on August 6, 2021, at Islamabad with the directions to Chief Secretary Punjab and IGP Punjab to appear along with a report. The Chief Justice of Pakistan had also summoned Dr Ramesh Kumar, it added.

Read the full release here:

Mob attacks Hindu temple in Pakistan

Earlier on Wednesday, a mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district by burning down parts of it and damaging idols. As the Pakistan police had failed to control the situation, a team of Rangers were called in to control the mob.

Giving out details of the incident, the Pakistan Police said that this attack on the Hindu temple took place in reaction to the alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary. Last week, an 8-year-old Hindu boy had allegedly urinated at a library of the seminary, which escalated tensions in Bhong, where the Hindus and Muslims had been living peacefully for decades.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Asad Sarfraz said that some 100 Hindu families are living in the area and police have been deployed there to thwart any untoward incident. Informing that no arrest has been made so far, he said that the first priority is to restore law and order and provide protection to the minority community.

Meanwhile, another police official said the temple has been damaged badly. He said, "The attackers were carrying sticks, stones and bricks. They smashed the deities while raising religious slogans and a part of the temple was burnt as well."

On Wednesday, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf parliamentarian Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani had posted videos of the temple attack on his Twitter wall, requesting law enforcement agencies to rush to the spot to stop its "burning and vandalising".

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

In a series of tweets, he said, "Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. The situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action." Dr Vankwani further said, "Strict action must be taken against those who attacked Hindu temple at Bhong. In contact with higher authorities. The situation is very critical right now."

(Image: AP, Twitter-@RVankwani)