After Monumental Gujarat Win; Ravi Shankar Prasad Discusses Congress, AAP And Freebies

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad appeared for a one-on-one conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who discussed the remarkable victory the saffron party registered in Gujarat's assembly elections.

During the conversation, he also spoke about the policies of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the relevance of Congress today.

Ravi Shankar Prasad chides AAP on freebies

Acknowledging the monumental victory of the BJP, Ravi Shankar Prasad underscored AAP's performance in Himachal Pradesh where it failed to secure even a single seat in the assembly election. "The Aam Aadmi Party has lost deposit in all of the seats they contested in Himachal Pradesh today. AAP lost deposits in nearly 99% of seats in Uttarakhand, has anyone put it in the public domain? He (Kejriwal) was writing in a chit of paper that his party will come to power with a thumping majority," the former minister said.

The Minister also went after Kejriwal's freebie schemes saying, "After winning the MCD, they are crying that we will work with Modi Ji, please help us run. Then how are you making these freebies announcements?" He questioned, "Where are you going to get the money?" He also asked the AAP for a roadmap if they are willing to deliver on their promise of free facilities to the people of Delhi.

#AAPNowhere | Building a party requires hard-work, sacrifice. I was camping in Gujarat, and to my surprise, Mr Kejriwal came and said 'AAP jeetenge toh free'. He has every right to have national ambition. But the kind of model he's chalked out is not deliverable: @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/4I7tq9uy2C — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

While the minister concurred on a party's willingness to be ambitious, he said that his model of governance makes things undeliverable. "Building a party requires hard-work, sacrifice. I was camping in Gujarat, and to my surprise, Mr Kejriwal came and said 'AAP jeetenge toh free'. He has every right to have national ambition. But the kind of model he's chalked out is not deliverable," he told Arnab.

'Congress rarely gains top position after losing it': Ravi Shankar Prasad

The MP also talked about Congress which bagged 40 seats in the assembly elections, defeating the BJP (25 seats) to get back to power after five years. Despite the win, Ravi Shankar Prasad believes that the grand-old party must introspect as it is not as influential as it used to be. "Congress is an all-India party, ruled the country for 60 years. They have to seriously introspect," he said.

"In whichever state Congress gets reduced to number three position, it rarely comes back to number 1," he added. He further gave examples of Bihar, UP and Kerala for their stagnant performance and said that the same will be the case in Maharashtra. According to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had a 'massive victory' because "people know that not only is he the darling of the poor and the privileged, he can deliver stability and promise to take India forward".