After Morbi Tragedy, Shocking Video Of Car On Top Of Karnataka's Suspension Bridge Emerges

Days after the agonizing bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi in which 135 people lost their lives, a shocking video has emerged showing a car being driven on a narrow suspension bridge over a river in Karnataka. The undated video shows tourists driving a Maharashtra-registered Maruti 800 car on the Shivapura Hanging Bridge in Yellapura town in Uttara Kannada district.

Sources said that the tourists allegedly misbehaved with the locals when they were asked to leave the bridge. However, the locals ensured that the vehicle was driven back.

The clip shows two locals pushing the car toward the end of the bridge while several people are also seen standing behind the vehicle. According to sources, the police are looking into the matter and are likely to register a case related to negligence against the tourists.

The Shivapura Hanging Bridge is a tourist attraction and is just 5 km away from Sathodi Falls. The bridge connects Yallapur and Uluvi/Dandeli.

Morbi bridge collapse

A suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday, killing at least 135 people. The more than a-century-old bridge, which had reopened just five days back after repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it came crumbling down on October 30 evening.

The police have made nine arrests, including four from the bridge renovator Oreva Group. Morbi-based clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was awarded the contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the hanging bridge for 15 years, according to the municipality documents assessed on Monday.

The firm had claimed on October 26 that it had roped in experts for the repair work, adding that the material used was built as per specifications by "specialised firms".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the incident site of the bridge collapse and reviewed the rescue operations. He also met the injured at Morbi Civil Hospital and advised the police to carry out a detailed and extensive inquiry.