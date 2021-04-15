After MP Cabinet Minister Says 'old Have To Die', Congress Slams Shivraj's Govt On Covid

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Prem Singh Patel stirred controversy after he said that no one can stop death due to Coronavirus and whoever is old, must die. Patel while speaking to a reporter had said, “No one can kill this death because of the coronavirus. Everyone has to cooperate to avoid Covid. It has been discussed in four legislatures to protect it. People are also told to wear masks and take care of social distance. Show and treat physicians, arrangements have been made for physicians everywhere. You said a lot of people are dying every day. Those who are old, have to die."

Congress slams Prem Singh Patel

Reacting to this statement by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister, Congress leader Jitu Patwari while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network slammed Prem Singh Patel. While stating that he understands that the is a shortage of beds, oxygen and place for cremation, the Congress leader said that this statement by the Cabinet Minister just shows CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government's attitude and concern towards the people of Madhya Pradesh during these tough times.

Jitu Patwari said, "Despite the fact that CM Chouhan has many times spoken about being Aatmanirbhar, the BJP knowing that the pandemic would hit again could not even arrange for oxygen and beds in the hospitals.The state government instead of protecting people, is after people's lives."

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

As the country continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh so far has recorded over 3,63,352 positive cases, out of which 3,09,489 have recovered, while 4,312 have died. As per the latest reports, in the last 24 hours, 9,720 new cases, 3.657 fresh recoveries and 51 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active cases in the state is 49,551.

Meanwhile, India so far has recorded over 1,40,74,564 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,24,29,564 have recovered, while 1,73,123 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 2,00,739 new cases, 93,528 fresh recoveries and 1,038 deaths have been registered. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 14,71,877.

(Image: Twitter-MLAPremSingh, ANI)