After NCB Scrutiny, Kwan Ownership To Face Enforcement Directorate Probe: Sources

Trouble mounted for Talent Management company Kwan on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate announced that it would probe the Kwan Agency Ownership, as per sources. This comes in line with the massive scrutiny being faced by KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar who is under the NCB scanner for his company's alleged role in the drug cartel that exists in Bollywood.

Links between Kwan and Bollywood drug cartel?

Earlier in the day, Sushant's friend and actor Yuvraj S Singh said that he had known KWAN CEO Dhruv for over ten years and alleged that most of the A-listers associated with KWAN were into drugs. Further, Sushant's friend alleged that there were links between the nexus of talent managers and the drug syndicate, saying that many other big Bollywood names were involved in it and that Jaya Saha was only an agent.

The role of the talent management company in the drug business unearthed after the NCB interrogated talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after revelations came to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups that involved copious conversations about drugs.

Top Actors summoned by NCB

On the other hand, in a massive development, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambata, have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe. While Rakul and Simone have been summoned for September 24, Deepika (who is currently in Goa for a shoot) will join the probe on September 25, sources informed Republic TV.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

