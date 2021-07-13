After NE, PM Modi To Interact With CMs Of 6 Other States On July 19 To Review COVID

After interacting with the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct interactions with the Chief Ministers of six other states- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala over the COVID-19 situation. The interaction, which is scheduled for July 19, will take place via video conferencing. The timing of the interaction, as per sources, will be 11 AM. This comes in the backdrop of an increase in COVID-19 cases in these states despite the rest of the country considerably taming the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

PM Modi interacts with CMs of North-eastern states

PM Modi, who is holding review meetings on the basis of the COVID-19 situations of the states, on Tuesday talked to the Chief Ministers of the North-Eastern states. In the meeting, which had in attendance Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, PM Modi Observed that the novel coronavirus spread cannot be viewed in isolation. He urged the CMs to convince people on following all necessary protocols. "I will stress on this- crowds thronging markets and hill stations without wearing masks and without following the protocols is a matter of worry and not right. Some people state with pride that we want to enjoy before the onset of the third wave. It is essential to convince people that the 3rd wave will not come on its own. Sometimes, people question the preparedness of the third wave. Today, the question in our mind must be how do we prevent the onset of the third wave."

He called for micro-containment zones to curb the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi remarked, "There are some districts in the Northeast where the number of cases is increasing. We have to acknowledge these signs. We have to be more careful and caution people continuously. We have to take strict measures at the micro level to prevent the spread of transmission."

Not just, that he revealed that Northeastern states can benefit from the Rs.23,000 crore package recently approved by the Union Cabinet to boost their health infrastructure, testing, and genome sequencing. He also called upon them to ascertain oxygen availability and create more pediatric facilities. Talking about vaccination, he said, "We have to keep increasing the vaccination pace to combat the third wave. To address vaccine hesitancy, we have to take the help of people in social, cultural, religious, and educational institutions besides celebrities. We have to ensure that they propagate the message. We also have to mobilize the people."

India recorded 37,154 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 12, pushing the country's active caseload to 4.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry. Of the total number of active cases in the country, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases at 1,19,442 followed by Kerala at 1,15,327 and Karnataka at 36,760 while Tamil Nadu has 32,307.