After New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy, Minor Boy Electrocuted In Southeast Delhi

The day the tragic incident of electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station took place, wherein a woman died after suffering a massive jolt from an electric pole, a 17-year-old boy also fell prey to the civic body apathy in the Southeast district. The minor boy was electrocuted to death after suffering an electric shock on a water-logged pathway in the area of New Friends Colony (NFC). It is being said that a live electric wire had fallen on the pathway, which led to the incident.

As per a police source, the incident took place on Sunday morning at around 5 AM. The victim identified as Sohail was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident, where he was declared dead. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the New Friends Colony Police Station and an investigation has been initiated.

Boy electrocuted to death

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Southeast district, Rajesh Deo said that the deceased, Sohail, originally belonged to West Bengal and was living with his family in Bengaluru. He had come to meet his maternal uncle living in NFC’s Indira Camp.

Talking to Republic, Sohail's relative Jamal said that on Sunday morning, he woke up at around 5 in the morning and left the home saying that he was going to his maternal uncle’s house. It is being said that the street leading from Jamal’s house was water-logged at several places due to heavy rain. Moreover, an electric wire had also fallen into the rainwater on the street. Sohail, while on his way, suddenly came in contact with the electric current and suffered a jolt. He fell into the water after being electrocuted.

People present nearby immediately informed the electric department and got the power cut in the area. According to an eyewitness, it took a few minutes to complete the power cut in the area, during which Sohail kept on suffering electric shocks. The boy was later rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Jamal said that the deceased had over a month ago to Delhi and was to return to Bengaluru to his family before Bakrid, which is on June 29.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, a 34-year-old woman identified as Sakshi Ahuja died of electrocution after she accidentally came in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex during rainfall. The incident took place near exit gate number-1 of the station, when Sakshi along with her family and two children was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh. The police are investigating the incident.