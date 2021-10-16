After Pampore Encounter, IGP Kashmir Vows To 'continue Fighting Terror Elements' In J&K

In a big win for security forces, two terrorists including a top LeT commander were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore region on Saturday. Speaking to Republic TV, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar detailed the Pampore encounter and the efforts of the security forces to avenge the civilian killings in the UT.

"Yesterday night, we received information that 2 LeT terrorists are hiding. We held the operations, evacuated the civilians and began the encounter in which 2 were killed. We knew about Khandey before, he had been responsible for the attack that killed 2 of our forces. We had been tracking him ever since. The other Shahid was one of the terrorists left in Srinagar. Out of 5 terrorists in Srinagar, 3 have been neutralised. The other two will either be caught alive or neutralised as well," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"This month has seen a lot of civilian deaths, the police was pressured by the deaths. In the aftermath, 13 terrorists have been killed including Jaish and LeT terrorists. This is a big win for the police. Pakistan is using locals to peddle terrorism. They are trying to create an atmosphere of fear so there is disturbance and tourism is halted. But we will continue our operations against these terror elements," he vowed.

Pampore encounter: Two terrorists neutralised

Two terrorists including top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mustaq Khandey have been neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Awantipora sector. On Saturday morning, an encounter broke out in the Drangbal area of Pampore, Awantipora, after security forces launched counter operations to nab terrorists holed up inside a three-storeyed concrete building.

Hours later, security forces managed to annihilate two terrorists including Khandey. The LeT operative was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Srinagar's Baghat region and was also a part of other terror crimes in J&K. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition were recovered after the encounter.

The second terrorist who was killed in the encounter has been identified as Shaheed Khurshid. He was involved in recent civilian killings in Srinagar.

(With Agency Inputs)