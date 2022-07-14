After Pani Puri, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tries Her Hands At Making 'momos'; Watch

A few days after making and serving Pani Puri (known as puchka in the state), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done it again. The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the hilly town of Darjeeling, displayed her culinary skills again as she tried her hands at making 'momos'.

In a video shared by Trinamool Youth Congress member Dipankar Kumar Das, the West Bengal CM can be seen sitting in the kitchen of a street shop made of tin sheets. She was accompanied by a woman, who was purportedly the owner of the shop. Starting from scratch, CM Banerjee took the momo dough in her hands, packed the momo stuffing into it, and then prepared the momos as it is done. In between, she was also seen conversing with the woman.

This came just a few days after the TMC supremo during her visit to Darjeeling was also seen preparing and serving 'Pani Puri' to the local people, especially children. The video from her interaction with the people also went viral on the internet.

Prior to this, Mamata Banerjee during her previous visit to the hilly town in March had prepared momos at a local shop. Notably, CM Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling where she is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).



