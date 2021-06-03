'After Patna, AIIMS Delhi To Start Covaxin Trials On Children,' Claim Sources

After All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, now AIIMS Delhi is also planning to start the Paediatric clinical trials of the indigenous Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine "Covaxin" in few days, sources said on Thursday. The trial is planned to take place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS (Delhi), AIIMS (Patna), and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. Covaxin will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children.

Director of AIIMS Patna Prabhat Kumar Singh said, "AIIMS Patna has started trials in the age of 12-18 years, we have started clinical trials of Covaxin after registration for this age only.'' He added," After these trials, the age group will be 6-12 years and then 2-6 years but right now we have just started with the trials in the age group of 12-18 years.''

On May 13, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had given nod to phase-2/3 trials on children aging 2-18-year-olds. In a recent virtual conference, Dr. Raches Ella had hinted at the commencement of pediatric trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin from June. The company is also expecting approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Covaxin by the end of the third or fourth quarter, further informed Dr. Ella. BBL also plans on ramping up the manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses by the end of this year.

Covaxin- All you need to know

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Covaxin is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion. A virus's disease-producing capacity is inactivated in this method. It is a safe vaccine with mild to moderate symptoms, and as per interim data, has an efficacy of 81 percent if the two doses are taken at an interval of 28 days.

COVAXIN was granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI on January 3. Several politicians back then had questioned why Phase 3 trials protocol has been modified for the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate, urging Health Minister Harshvardhan to clarify the same. Meanwhile, Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over. Several others have questioned the vaccines due to 'lack of trust' in the Modi government.

A recent report by the National Adverse Event Following Immunization (NDEFI) Committee to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, however, revealed that "There were no potential thromboembolic events reported following administration of Covaxin vaccine."

