Assam: After PM Modi, CM Sonowal Appeals To People Of The State To Maintain Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Assam that they have nothing to worry about and that their rights will be protected after the passing of CAB on Wednesday. Now, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace and not get misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which has been passed by both Houses of the Parliament.

'I appeal to the people to maintain peace'

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal: I appeal to the people to maintain peace and not get misled. (file pic) #CitizenshipAmendmentBill pic.twitter.com/0hq3V4HYMJ — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted a message of assurance saying that 'Assam has nothing to worry after the passing of the CAB.'

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.



I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

Protests against the bill have been rampant across the North-East especially in Assam. Tens of thousands of protesters against CAB descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police, with a large number of protestors detained by the police in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, etc. Reports state that five columns of Army have been deployed at several places in the state and in Tripura. The Assam government has imposed curfew and discontinued mobile internet and data services for 24 hours across 10 districts.

CAB challenged by IUML

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Kerala party that has four lawmakers in Parliament, on Thursday challenged the contentious changes to the Citizenship Bill in the Supreme Court, arguing that the law was unconstitutional and should be struck down. The petitioners have also filed a separate request urging the top court to stay the legislation that cleared its Rajya Sabha test last evening.

“The amendment seeks to segregate persons on the basis of their religion and grant them the benefit of naturalization, if they belong to a certain religion, in this case, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who are from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” the petition said.

“This religious segregation without any reasonable differentiation, not only violates Article 14 but is also blatantly opposed to the very basic structure of the Constitution and to the very idea of India as a country which treats people of all faiths equally,” it said.

