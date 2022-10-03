After PM Modi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Stops Convoy To Make Way For Ambulance

Months after reducing the size of his convoy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's high-security convoy was seen making way for an ambulance. In a video shared online, the vehicles of the Chief Minister's convoy were seen moving to the left side of the road to give way to the ambulance. This came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a while to give way to an ambulance while he was travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad last week.

In a gesture to shun the VIP culture, the Assam Chief Minister asked his convoy to stop and give way to the ambulance which was behind his convoy while he was returning from Barshapara ACA Cricket Stadium in Assam's Guwahati.

Earlier in January this year, Assam Cabinet decided that the movement of ambulances will get priority over the Chief Minister's convoy and will not be stopped. It was also decided that the Chief Minister's convoy in Guwahati will be limited to six cars and 12 cars in other areas and districts, excluding escort and pilot.

Assam CM's convoy reduced

In a big move to end public inconvenience in January this year, the Assam Cabinet decided to reduce the Chief Minister's carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during the Chief Minister's travel. It was also decided that during the road travel of the Chief Minister, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand and if required, may be paused for a period of not exceeding two minutes.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa wrote, "To end public inconvenience, we decided at the Assam Cabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM's travel. We also decided to stop felicitations for CM and ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, etc."

To end public inconvenience, we decided at the #AssamCabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM's travel.

We also decided to stop felicitations for CM & Ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, etc. pic.twitter.com/euOrBsDbrW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 27, 2022

PM Modi's convoy stops to give way to ambulance

Recently, PM Modi's convoy was stopped for a while to give way to an ambulance while he was in Gujarat. A video shared by news agency ANI showed two SUVs, which were part of the Prime Minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The incident took place when PM Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad last week.