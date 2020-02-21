After PM Modi, Uddhav Thackeray Meets LK Advani Along With Aaditya & Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met with BJP patron LK Advani on Friday evening in the national capital and was accompanied by party leader Sanjay Raut and son Aaditya Thackeray. Hours before this meeting, Thackeray had met with PM Modi in Delhi. The meeting comes with the ongoing Maha Vikas Aghadi tiff over various issues.

Delhi: Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray and Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray meet senior BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also present. pic.twitter.com/3orCIrIBVK — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020

Thackeray also met with Maharashtra ally and Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi on his trip to New Delhi, after finishing his meet with Advani. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge was also present at the meeting. Earlier on Thursday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had announced that Thackeray had scheduled a 'courtesy' meet with PM Narendra Modi and Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, separately.

READ| Shiv Sena alleges 'Mandir in 2024' will benefit BJP in polls ahead of Thackeray-Modi meet

This the first time Uddhav Thackeray will visit the national capital after assuming office as Maharashtra CM. While the details of the meeting are unknown, Sena mouthpiece Saamana has hit out at the BJP saying that as the Ram mandir is projected to be completed by 2024, BJP will benefit from it.

Thackeray-Pawar clash & Sena-Cong tiff

Thackeray and NCP patron Sharad Pawar have locked horns over the transfer of the Elgaar Parishad case from the Maharashtra police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While Pawar had pushed for a separated probe into the case, Thackeray has overruled NCP allowing the case to be transferred to the NIA. Apart from this, Thackeray has also announced the dates for the NPR process to be conducted in Maharashtra from May 1. On the other hand, Pawar has claimed he will convince Thackeray to reconsider on NPR as the NCP-Congress is against the process and the NCP-led Home Ministry has claimed that they will push for a parallel probe into the Elgar Parishad case.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was formed after the Sena-BJP 'Mahayuti' fell out squabbling over CM post and portfolio sharing. Since then, Shiv Sena which formed a secular coalition has been locking horns over Hindutva with Congress, majorly over its hero- Savarkar. Fadnavis has vowed that he will not rest till the 'Shiv Sangram' - BJP- Shiv Sena is back in power.

READ| Amid rift with MVA allies over CAA & NPR, CM Uddhav Thackeray summons Cabinet meeting

READ| Raj Thackeray-led MNS slams Waris Pathan on '15 cr' remark, threatens retaliatory violence