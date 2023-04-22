After Poonch Terror Attack, Farooq Abdullah Gives Clean Chit To Terrorists

Following the allegations against the administration over the Poonch terrorist attack, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday again took a jibe at the administration, saying the forces wrongfully arrested innocents to torture them.

"It's important that the administration be careful not to arrest innocents. They are at fault, but they arrest the faultless people to brutally torture them," said Abdullah.

Earlier on April 21, NC MP Farooq Abdullah held the administration responsible for the Poonch terrorist attack and said that the security should have been checked as the place of attack is close to the border. "At some place there has been a lapse, and they (forces) should have checked this place as it's located close to the border," he told reporters.

Poonch Terrorist Attack

In a tragic incident, five army personnel were killed and another sustained injuries in the terrorist attack that set their vehicle ablaze on Thursday. The Army said the victims belonged to a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations.

A huge search operation was initiated on Friday morning in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Bata-Doriya area in order to locate the terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle in Poonch and killed five jawans.

The martyred troops were identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh, and sepoy Sewak Singh.