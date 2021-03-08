After Protests & Walkout, 10 SAD Legislators Suspended From Punjab Assembly; More Detained

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Monday held a massive protest outside the Punjab Assembly against the Punjab government over the suspension of SAD MLAs & increasing fuel prices. Some of the protesters have been arrested by the Chandigarh police as protests are not allowed outside the Assembly main gate.

Assembly Speaker Suspends SAD MLAs

All the SAD MLAs were suspended from Assembly on Friday for the rest of the session after they interrupted CM Captain Amarinder Singh's speech on the Governor’s address.

As Captain started his speech and mentioned the letter of the Shiromani Akali Dal's President Sukhbir Singh Badal about the Farm laws, Akalis created ruckus inside the Assembly session. In fact, they protested against the Punjab government for falsely mentioning the letter and said that Badal has never advocated regarding the new farm laws. Speaker Rana KP Singh tried to control the situation and later suspended 14 SAD legislators after they created chaos in the Vidhan Sabha that led to two adjournments of the House. None of the Akali MLAs will be present for the next three days' budget.

On Friday, while speaking to Republic, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said it's public demand to raise the voice against the increasing fuel prices. Sirsa had further said that SAD MLAs are responsible elected representatives. Any Akali Dal MLA at no point in time would come to this situation where this word should be used 'heckled'.

"It's a very sad state that if the Shiromani Akali Dal is raising voice against the surging fuel prices in Punjab and the taxes on it, this is the voice of the common people. It's not SAD's personal issue. Fuel prices in Punjab have skyrocketed and the public cannot afford it anymore. It's a shame, that someone who is taking the stands of the middle class and farmers is being suspended from the House for the whole session. This is a murder of democracy", he said.

"Raising the voice is justified but now that they have thrown them out, now the only excuse has been left that they were heckling the CM. Our next step will be that we will write an application to the speaker and asked him to reconsider it and if he doesn't we will defiantly explore all the possibilities to go to the Civil court", he added.

