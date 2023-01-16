After Punjab Assembly Dissolution, Parvez Elahi's PML-Q Merges With Imran Khan's PTI

Former Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab, Parvez Elahi, who dissolved the assembly on Saturday, merged his Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf.

On Sunday, both the leaders held a meeting in Lahore following which Elahi told the media that Imran Khan has recommended that PML-Q merge with PTI. He had stated that PML-Q's joining will strengthen the PTI.

Elahi in consultation with former Prime Minister Imran Khan also agreed upon three names for caretaker chief ministers -- Ahmed Nawaz Sakhera, Naseer Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa.

"After consultation with Imran Khan, three names have been agreed upon for caretaker chief minister: Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Nasir Ahmed Khan and Nasir Mehmood Khosa. We are sending these names to the Punjab governor and if the opposition thinks broadly, the agreement upon the suggested names seems likely," Elahi tweeted.

عمران خان سے مشاورت کے بعد نگران وزیر اعلی کے لئے تین نام احمد نواز سکھیرا، نصیر احمد خان اور ناصر محمود کھوسہ پر اتفاق کیا گیا ہے۔ ہم یہ تینوں نام نگران وزیر اعلی کیلئے گورنر کو بھجوا رہے ہیں۔ اپوزیشن کھلے دل سے سوچے تو ان میں سے ایک نام پر اتفاق ہوتا ہوا نظر آرہا ہے۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) January 16, 2023

Elahi, a joint candidate of ousted premier Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q, on the "wish" of PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday, had sent advice to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. As governor Balighur Rehman refused to sign the dissolution summary, it stood dissolved 48 hours from the time the chief minister sent it to the governor as per the Constitution.

The governor said in a tweet: "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as the Constitution clearly provides a way forward."

Elahi signed the dissolution of the Pakistan Assembly summary hours after he managed to obtain a vote of confidence. Imran Khan had stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will also be dissolved in a couple of days.

These developments are likely to push the PMLN-led government to call snap polls. Imran Khan has opined that only fresh elections can steer the country out of the economic crisis. However, Shehbaz Sharif-led government insists that general polls will be held after the completion of the tenure of the government in August.