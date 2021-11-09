After Punjab CM, SAD's Harsimrat Also Seeks Kartarpur Corridor Re-opening In Letter To PM

Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, requesting his personal intervention to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at the earliest.

She also urged PM Modi to “revive the decades-old proposal for the inclusion of this holy land into India through a land swap, which was already discussed between the governments of India and Pakistan; and to take up the issue of a peace corridor linking all the historical religious places in Pakistan with access provided to devotees from all across the world, especially from India”.

The 4.7-km corridor, which was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev, provided road access to pilgrims to pay obeisance at the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of the founder of Sikhism, in Pakistan. However, the corridor was closed in March last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am writing this to give voice to the overwhelming sentiment or the devout and brave Sikh masses not only for the re-opening of the Indo-Pak corridor to facilitate devotees to have an un-interrupted Darshan of the sacred Gurdwara Sahib at Kartarpur Sahib (Pakistan) which Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji graced with his holy presence for nearly two decades, but also for according it the status of ‘Permanent Peace Corridor’ between the two countries,” Harsimrat Kaur wrote in the letter to the PM.

'Time to renew proposal for permanent inclusion Kartarpur Sahib into India'

She further re-iterated the long-standing demand that India and Pakistan should swap territories so that Kartarpur Sahib forms a part of the Indian mainland, exchanging it with a suitable piece of land for Pakistan from elsewhere.

“In 1969, the then Prime Minister of India had agreed to formally approach the Government of Pakistan for this exchange of land on the pattern that the two countries had earlier followed in the Ferozepur sector with regard to the martyrdom place of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh ji as well as between India and Bangladesh with regard to the Farakka Dam,” the Akali Dal leader noted.

“But the proposal was shot down by both the Pakistan government and, strangely, by the then Congress government in Punjab,” she further wrote, adding, “Time has come to renew this proposal for the permanent inclusion of the sacred Kartarpur Sahib shrine into India with the suitable exchange of territory.”

I strongly urge @PMO to open proposal for land swap with Pak for including Kartarpur Sahib in Indian Pb & intervene to expedite re-opening of corridor as well as push for 'Permanent Peace Corridor' linking all historical/religious places in Pak with border for access to devotees. pic.twitter.com/00TeDBUbZY — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Channi also appealed to PM Modi regarding the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev this month. He further added that he had written letters to both PM, HM last month to allow pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

Urging again, I appeal PM @narendramodi to reopen the #KartarpurCorridor before auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji this month. Had written letters to both PM, HM @AmitShah last month to allow pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/J4CUbOumiV — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 9, 2021

Image: ANI/PTI