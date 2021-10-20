After remaining below 400 for four days, Mumbai sees 473 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The financial capital on Wednesday reported 473 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,51,957 and the death toll to 16,192, a civic official said.

After a gap of four days, the metropolis again reported more than 400 cases on Wednesday. The number of fatalities remained constant at four on the third day in a row.

The day before Mumbai had recorded 313 cases and four fatalities due to COVID-19.

Mumbai is now left with 4,550 active cases after 558 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,28,696, the official said.

With 39,608 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Mumbai went up to 110,61,542, he said.

Mumbai's average recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases is 1,323 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.05 per cent for the period between October 13 to October 19, the official added. PTI KK NSK NSK

