After Reports Of Food Snatching On Stations, East Coast Railway To Bolster RPF Presence

Following reports of snatching of food items by passengers of Shramik special trains at railway stations, the East Coast Railway has taken a decision to increase the presence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) to bolster security at stations. The Bhubaneswar-headquartered zonal division said that henceforth, food will be distributed by IRCTC catering contractor staff under watchful eyes of RPF and TTEs.

The East Coast Railway posted a statement on Twitter that said: "Reports of snatching of food items by passengers of Shramik Special trains at Railway stations have been reported. Every day, more than one lakh food packets are served to passengers of Shramik Special trains in East Coast Railway jurisdiction. These are served to migrant passengers coach-wise on nominated platforms at nominated stations. This system was going on smoothly at all stations in East Coast Railway jurisdiction for more than three weeks. However, reports of snatching of food items from food trollies have now been reported from stations."

READ | Mamata Banerjee Slams Railway Ministry Over Shramik Trains; Seeks PM Modi's Intervention

It added, "In this regard, East Coast Railway has taken a decision to strengthen security at stations and increase RPF presence on platforms. Henceforth, food will be distributed by IRCTC catering contractor staff under watchful eyes of RPF and TTEs. This system will be implemented with immediate effect."

READ | NHRC Moved Against Railways, Bihar Govt Over Heartbreaking Clip Of Child & Deceased Mother

Elders, women, children may lose out on food

The zonal division said that indiscipline and unruly behaviour by migrant passengers on trains cannot be ignored. It highlighted that each Shramik train carries hundreds of elderly passengers, women, and children and they will be deprived of food items if all the food items are "snatched by a few youths rushing out of the trains immediately on arrival of the train".

"We request our friends in media to appreciate this position and spread the word so that such acts of indiscipline are discouraged and these type of people are kept in check," the statement further read.

(With ANI inputs) (Image credit: PTI Representational)

READ | Railway News Today: Ministry Issues New Rules Regarding Waitlisting, Charts

READ | Ministry Of Railways Says Route Congestion Due To Delays In Departure Now Cleared