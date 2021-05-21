Amid Black Fungus Surge, 4 New White Fungus Cases Reported In Bihar's Patna

Amid the surge of "Black Fungus" cases in the country, at least four cases of "White Fungus" have been reported from Patna, Bihar. According to medical experts, White Fungus infection is more dangerous than Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis that is also being reported in several states.

Medical experts consider White Fungus infection deadlier than Black Fungus because the former impacts the lungs along with other parts such as nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts, and mouth. The severe infection of White Fungus impacts lungs in a similar manner as COVID-19 with chest pains and shortness of breath. Other symptoms can also be confused with another disease which can lead to delay in anti-fungal treatment. This can be riskier for those patients who are on oxygen support.

Chief of Microbiology at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) Dr. S N Singh explained and informed that the four people who are infected by White Fungus showed coronavirus-type symptoms but they were not COVID patients. He also stated that just like Black Fungus, White Fungus is also more dangerous for diabetes patients and those who are taking steroids for a long period of time.

Mucormycosis under Epidemic Diseases Act

Meanwhile, as far as Black Fungus is concerned, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday urged states to declare Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. This move will mandate all government and private hospitals to follow ICMR's guidelines for screening, diagnosing, managing black fungus, and reporting all such cases to respective Chief Medical officers. The Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. Several states have complained to the Centre about the shortage of anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B - used to treat the infection.