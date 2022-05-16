After SC Puts Sedition Law On Hold, Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Interim Bail

Days after Supreme Court put the trial in sedition cases on hold, JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam moved to Delhi High Court seeking interim bail. Imam in his fresh bail plea has stated that since the SC has put sedition (Section 124-A) in abeyance, his case has improved for grant of bail.

He has filed the bail plea in connection with FIR No. 242/2019 which relates to the inflammatory speeches given by him at Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Student leader from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) pass out Sharjeel Imam is facing charges under the sedition law for making alleged provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. He was booked under IPC Section 124A in January 2020.

Sharjeel Imam was a key organizer of the Shaheen Bagh protests. His contentious remarks came to light on January 25, 2020, when BJP leader Sambit Patra shared a video. In the clip, purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Imam said that five lakh people can come concurrently and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters. On January 28, 2020, he was arrested by Bihar after the police accused him of being involved in the violence that took during the anti-CAA protests.

Sedition law: SC urges Centre & States to refrain from filing new Sec 124A FIRs

Last week, the Supreme Court urged the Centre and State to refrain from registering any FIRs involving Section 124(A) of the Indian Penal Code. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that it will be appropriate to not use this provision of the colonial-era law till its reexamination is over.

"We hope and expect Centre and State governments will refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking coercive steps under 124 A IPC when it is under reconsideration," the bench ruled.

The top court allowed the Centre to review and reconsider the non-bailable provisions of Section124A which criminalises the offence of sedition. The court has stayed all actions under the law till the exercise of re-examination is complete.