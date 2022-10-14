After SC's Split Verdict On Hijab Row, Harish Salve Discusses Policy Issues, Diversity

Responding to the split verdict on the issue of the plea of wearing Hijab at educational institutions in Karnataka, pronounced by the Supreme Court on October 13, King's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve said that it is the role of the educational institutions to direct on the issue of uniform in educational institutions. When asked about a statement made by a senior advocate in the Supreme Court about making hijabs mandatory for girls to attend colleges, he said, "To my understanding, prescribing a uniform from time immemorial has been the prerogative of an institution as long as it is reasonable," Further he also addressed the matter of school uniforms as a policy saying, "Should there be a uniform is a matter of policy, can there be a uniform is a matter of law. And as a matter of law, there can be uniform regulation especially at schools," he added.

"There is a strong argument for diversity (and) for allowing certain elements of appearance or dress, that's a matter of policy. As a matter of law, if something essential to your religion, that is protected," he added. "(Sometimes) analogies are misplaced. You cannot say if a Sikh is allowed a turban, why is some other community not allowed for some other form of dress? So you have to follow the principle and the constitutional principle? Is it essential?"

‘Does not prevail as a legal argument’

Salve rejected the notion of not allowing girls to study if the rules are not in the favour of wearing Hijab and said, "There are Islamic countries where they (women) don't wear a hijab. So this kind of approach saying 'we will not bend, we will not allow our daughters to study unless you change your rules', I hope this does not ever prevail as a legal argument.”

Seeing the Hijab issue in the light of the constitution, Salve opined, "Whether it's a matter of constitutional right, a hijab is protected. It is a matter of constitutional law. And there I believe Justice Gupta has taken a view that it does not," Salve further stated. "I have not read it but I believe that the dissenting judgment says that it will take away the girls' right to study," he further said adding that "a girl should have a right to freedom of expression."

