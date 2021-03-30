After Seizing 6 'stolen' Cars, NIA Recovers Sachin Vaze's Personal Car From Navi Mumbai

After the recovery of six cars since his arrest, the NIA has finally seized now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze's personal vehicle. The central agency investigating the death of Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia bomb scare, in which Vaze is the prime accused, has recovered a white Mitsubishi Outlander from Navi Mumbai. The car, which allegedly belongs to the tainted Mumbai Police cop, had been abandoned in Navi Mumbai for several days before residents of the locality reported it to the police.

To date, the NIA has seized possession of six different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for different reasons. While the probing agencies first seized control of the explosive-laden Green Scorpio which was parked outside Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence, the NIA recovered 5 vehicles subsequently, which were used by Vaze. After Vaze's arrest on March 13, the NIA seized a white Innova - which was being used by police personnel - following which a black Mercedez Benz was seized. From the black Mercedez, the NIA had recovered 5 lakh cash and a cash counting. Moreover, the vehicle was also spotted on February 17 to pick up Mansukh Hiren.

The fourth car in question which was seized was another black Mercedez Benz, recovered from Sachin Vaze's residential complex in Thane. A Land Cruiser Prado, which allegedly ferried gelatin sticks and Mansukh Hiren was also seized. The Prado was spotted on Trident Hotel's CCTV, where Sachin Vaze sheltered and allegedly plotted the Antilia bomb scare. At last, a black Volvo has also been seized from a factory in Daman by the ATS, which was probing the death case of Mansukh Hiren until the NIA took over. Two bags had also been recovered from the black Volvo.

NIA recovers shocking evidence from Mithi river

After recovering ten pieces of evidence from the Mithi riverbed on Sunday in connection to the Antilia bomb scare case, NIA sources have stated that Vaze has allegedly confessed to tossing pieces of evidence into Mithi river. Moreover, NIA sources state that the recovered DVRs are from Vaze's housing society where the Scorpio (which was found with explosives outside Antilia) was parked between February 17-24. Sources state that the evidence which was recovered from the riverbed was allegedly in Vaze's custody till Mansukh Hiren's death.

In a 3 hour-long search, NIA on Sunday recovered 10 pieces of evidence from the Mithi riverbed in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex. In the presence of ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, who was taken to the site for evidence recovery, a team of 11 divers recovered 2 CCTV DVRs, 2 CPUs, 2 hard disk, 1 laptop, 1 printer, and 2 number plates from the river-bed. Sources have reported that the number plates recovered have been reported stolen in Aurangabad and blacklisted since November 2020. Vaze and his aide API Riyaz Kazi are under scanner for 'evidence destruction' after Kazi was spotted at a number-plate shop, carrying DVRs and a computer. Both ATS and NIA reportedly suspect that Kazi helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Kazi and Vaze have now been suspended from the Mumbai police.