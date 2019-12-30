After Sena Strife, Congress Also Divided Over Maha Cabinet; Faction To Meet Sonia Gandhi

The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion broke a rift between a faction of Congress over the allocation of portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, according to sources. Moreover, the camp of Congress leaders is reportedly expected to meet Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. The senior party leaders including former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and leader Amin Patel are purportedly disappointed over the decision. Both the former Chief Ministers and senior Congress leaders refrained from attending the oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra cabinet.

Along with Prithviraj Chavan, Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter Praniti was dropped from the Maharashtra Cabinet. Sources informed that miffed Congress leaders expressed their dismay over the appointment of leaders like Aslam Shaikh, who wanted to join the BJP, however, the loyalists of the grand old party were overlooked. As per sources, the Congress leaders also claimed that Maharashtra Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge presented a biased report to Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Prithviraj Chavan chose to remain excluded from the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Cabinet supposedly over portfolio allotment. The Congress leader had allegedly asked for a higher portfolio citing his political stature, such as the Department of Revenue, Energy Ministry or Rural Development, which was refused by ally Shiv Sena. Purportedly, Prithviraj Chavan had put forth his condition demanding either a higher portfolio in the government or no post at all.

Apart from Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil was reportedly disappointed with the party over the political snub. He told Republic that apart from him, other Shiv Sena leaders including Pratap Sarnaik are upset with the party, thus skipped the oath-taking ceremony held on Monday. Even Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut refrained from attending the oath-taking ceremony of the Thackeray-led government. Sanjay Raut's brother told Republic that he felt 'betrayed' by the party. Further said that he would speak on his decision soon, after the refusal to offer him a cabinet position.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Earlier in the day, during the cabinet expansion oath ceremony, Ajit Pawar once again took oath as Deputy CM after his three-day stint in November with the short-lived Fadnavis government. Shiv Sena's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS), NCP's 13 ministers (10 - cabinet, 3 - MoS) and Congress' 10 ministers (8 - cabinet, 2 - MoS) took oath on Monday at 12 PM in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. This final list was finalised by the CM on Sunday.

Shiv Sena Ministers:

Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Rathod, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Anil Parab, Uday Samant, Shankarrao Gadakh, Abdul Sattar (MoS), Shamburaj Desai (MoS), Bachu Kadu (MoS), Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar (MoS)

NCP Ministers

Ajit Pawar (Dy Chief Minister), Dilip Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Nawab Malik, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Ahwad, Balasaheb Patil, Dattatreya Bharne (MoS), Aditi Tatkare (MoS), Sanjay Bansode (MoS), Prajakt Tanpure (MoS).

Congress Ministers:

Ashok Chavan, Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, Varsha Gaikwad, Sunil Kedar, Amit Deshmukh, Yashomati Thakur, Aslam Sheikh, KC Padvi, Satej Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. This was preceded by an 80-hour CM stint by former CM Devendra Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, ushering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with Shiv Sena allying with NCP-Congress after a fallout with BJP over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post.

