After Shiv Sena Leader's Visit, Karachi Sweets Covers Shop's Name With Newspaper

After the video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar went viral wherein he was seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai to omit the word 'Karachi' from the name, the shop has now covered the name on its signboard with newspapers. News agency ANI shared the picture of the shop located in Bandra West with its name covered, hours after the Sena leader visited it.

Mumbai: The 'Karachi Sweets' shop in Bandra West - the owner of which was allegedly asked by Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar to omit the word 'Karachi' from its name - now has the name covered with newspaper. https://t.co/yksVJcEvay pic.twitter.com/Ckedbi9SbA — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

In the video, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop to something "which is not related to Karachi". The MNS-turned-Sena leader told the shop owner that "you will have to do it and we are giving you time."

'I hate the name Karachi'

The owner of Karachi Sweets is heard telling Nandgaonkar that his family had migrated from Karachi. The Shiv Sena leader responded by saying, "You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name."

READ | Shiv Sena neta gives Karachi Sweets' owner deadline to change its name; 'I hate this name'

READ | Amit Shah likely to meet Rajinikanth on Nov 21 Chennai visit in run up to Tamil Nadu polls

"We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," he added.

According to media reports, Nandgaonkar told the shop owner he would return in 15 days and offered help to him with respect to formalities at the BMC to change the establishment's name.

READ | KCR eyes mega anti-BJP front: Pawar, Stalin, HDK, Mamata & others invited for meeting

READ | RJD spots Bihar Education Minister singing National Anthem completely wrong; taunts Nitish