After Sidhu Moosewala's Father Receives Death Threat Email, Police Arrest Accused In Delhi

Days after late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's father received an email threatening to kill him if he continued to comment against the arrested gangsters, the Punjab police on September 5 arrested the accused from Delhi. The police further informed that the accused had sent the threat mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account, which he had created under the name AJ Lawrence Bishnoi.

"A threat e-mail was received by Sidhu Moosewala's father. We took immediate action and arrested the accused from Delhi. He had sent the threat e-mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account," said Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora.

“Mahipal has been presented in Mansa court. We have obtained five days police remand and recovered two mobile phones from it and now it will be investigated more seriously,” he also informed.

Moosewala's Father Receives Death Threat

On September 2, Republic Media Network was the first to break that Moosewala's father received an email threatening to kill him if he continued to comment against the arrested gangsters in Punjab. Due to this, the late popular singer's family left the country for safety. Notably, on July 21, a fan of Sidhu Moosewala received a death threat directed to Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, on his Instagram DM.

Mooswewala's father Balkaur Singh had commented on the ongoing gang rivalry in the state and cited it as the reason for his son's assassination. He further asserted that his son was not involved in any gang rivalry.

Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead by gangsters in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, just a day after his, including 424 others, security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. On August 26, the police filed a 1850-page chargesheet in connection with the murder case where gangster Goldy Brar was named as the mastermind.

Image: Instagram/@Sidhu_Moosewala