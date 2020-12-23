After Sister Abhaya Murder Verdict, Church Issues Statement Sympathising With Accused

The Knanaya Catholic Church has issued a shocking statement after the CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram pronounced the final verdict in connection to the murder of 21-year-old nun Sister Abhaya of the congregation in 1992.

The court pronounced life sentence to the two accused— Fr Thomas M Kottor, the Diocesan chancellor of the Catholic Church at Kottayam and Nun Sephy, resident of the convent— a day after the court found them guilty of the crime.

In its statement, the church said, "The death of sister Abhaya was saddening and unfortunate. The revelation that sister Abhaya was murdered and that the murder was plotted by two people, Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy, who belong to the diocese, and now prosecuted with life imprisonment. The allegations against them are unbelievable. However, we respect the court's verdict."

The statement has irked the public at large as the case was dragged through 28 years of investigation. The statement further said, "The accused person has the right to go for appeal against the verdict and prove their innocence. However, the archdiocese is sad and sorry about the situation and regret it."

Meanwhile, Sister Abhaya Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said he would not rest until the appeals to be filed by the convicts are rejected by the higher courts. Jomon, who was even ridiculed by people who are alleged to be close to the church had gone all the way to harass and even insult him. "They even taunted by lack of education. I was often challenged, that a 6th standard pass like me cannot stand against the might of a well-established church," he said to a Malayalam news channel, during a debate. Jomon also thanked the media for the support rendered in justice for Abhaya.

