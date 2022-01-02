After Stampede At Vaishno Devi Shrine, Pilgrims Follow Stricter Rules Laid By Authorities

Following the Vaishno Devi stampede incident where 12 pilgrims lost lives and several others sustained injuries, devotees followed stricter rules placed by the authorities. Long queues were seen outside the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to offer prayers at the shrine. One of the pilgrims informed that the authorities have been stringent for the past two days and have urged the devotees to maintain the line while waiting for their turn to get into the shrine.

Visuals from Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan:

Pilgrims express satisfaction with stricter rules

The pilgrim indented has Gaurav Ahuja from New Delhi further added that due to strict rules people are feeling much better:

"I have come with my family for the darshan. We came to know just a day before coming that there was a stampede. So I would urge the devotees to remain in the queue without pushing others so that circumstances do not arise again," he added.

Another devotee describes arrangements as good

Another devotee added that arrangements were good and urged fellow pilgrims to follow restrictions:

"The arrangement is quite good like it was earlier. It is heard that yesterday's incident happened due to arguments between some people. So I appeal to devotees to not indulge in such activities and do darshan of Mata with ease. The people must adhere to the guidelines laid down by the authorities. If the people follow guidelines there is always the safety of the pilgrims," added another pilgrim.

Vaishno Devi stampede: Statement from Shrine board & Government

As per the Shrine board, the incident took place at around 2:14 AM on January 1 at gate no. 3 of Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. A high-level inquiry has been directed by the Jammu and Kashmir governments to ascertain the exact cause of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, MoS Singh has said that there was a huge rush of people on New Year's eve who wished to offer prayers ahead before entering into the new year. He also added that those who are admitted to the hospital are in stable condition while all the arrangements for the injured ones have been made available. Moreover, an ex-gratia for victims' kin and injured one's have been announced by J&K administration as well as from Prime Ministers' Office.