After Success Of G20 Meeting In Srinagar, J&K Government Prepares For Amarnath Yatra

Why you're reading this: After the successful conduct of the ‘G 20 tourism meeting’ in Srinagar last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is now gearing up to conduct a successful Amarnath yatra. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Two things you need to know:

With security remaining a top priority for the government here, the multi-layered security grid has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the peaceful and incident-free conduct of the yatra.

Regular meetings (every morning and evening) with all the security agencies, various departments and stakeholders are also being done to ensure immediate resolution of any arising problem.

“Around, 100 companies of paramilitary personnel in addition to Jammu and Kashmir Police are expected to be deployed along the two pilgrimage routes via Pahalgam and Baltal,” sources within the security grid revealed.

Last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is the priority of the Narendra Modi government that Amarnath pilgrims should have comfortable "darshan" and should not face any difficulty.

The enchanting Amarnath cave which is considered one of the holiest shrines of Lord Shiva is situated at a height of 12,756 feet above sea level in Lidder Valley.

The top priority for the government at present is the upgrading of the track on the Holy Cave-Panjtarni-Sheshnag Sector and Pissu top-Sheshnag-Panjtarni Sector which is being done by the Border Road Organisation.

“Apart from snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, protection works at slide prone stretches and construction of breast walls and retaining walls for the protection of the track is going on at full speed,” he said.

To speed up ongoing works on the Chandanwari-Pissu Top-Sheshnag-Mahagunus Top-Poshpatri-Panjtarni, all tracks will be completed by June 20 so as to ensure that Yatris do not face any inconvenience along the tracks.

The Mountain Rescue Team too has also been roped in by the administration. In the coming days, these teams are likely to be deployed at Sheshnag, Wavbal and Poshpathri, Kelnar, and Sangam. Lower Holy Cave, Railpathri and Brari Marg.

Elaborate arrangements have also been made for extending medical facilities to Yatris by setting up the DRDO hospitals (at Chandanwari and Baltal axis) where specialist doctors will be stationed. Apart from this, a regular ambulance, Heli –ambulance service and oxygen cylinders too will be stationed for medical emergencies. Meanwhile, the SoP set by the Department of Health is to be made operational at each camp soon.

Water and electricity supply and better communication facilities are now functional at the base camps.