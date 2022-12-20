After Successful Agni V Testing, India To Acquire 'Pralay' Missile Amid Clash With China

Days after successfully testing the nuclear-capable Agni V missile, the Indian armed forces are now going to acquire the 'Pralay' ballistic missile which can hit targets from 150 to 500 km. The development came after the missile was successfully tested twice on two consecutive days in December 2021 and since then, the forces were working towards its acquisition and induction into India's armed forces.

The proposal moved by the Indian defence forces is at an advanced stage and is scheduled to be taken up for clearance during a high-level meeting this week. The induction of the 'Pralay' missile is believed to help the Indian forces in the creation of a strong rocket force. Notably, the discussion for the creation of rocket force is at its highest level in the Defence Ministry.

It is important to note that India on Thursday, December 15, successfully carried out the trials of the Agni-V ballistic missile which has a range of over 5500 km. The testing of Agni-V and the acquisition of the 'Pralay' ballistic missile is coming at a time when Indian soldiers engaged in a standoff with their Chinese counterparts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India to acquire 'Pralay' missile

The induction of the 'Pralay' missile is going to give Indian forces an upper hand while countering enemies along the border. With a range of 150 to 500 km, 'Pralay' is powered with a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies that will help the Indian forces immensely during the clash in border areas.

Pralay, a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics. It has been reported that the advanced missile has been developed in a way to be able to defeat interceptor missiles. It also has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range mid-air. The missile is also capable of completely destroying the enemy's air defence sites or similar high-value targets.

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V

India on December 15 successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-V ballistic missile which has a range of over 5500 km. The missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile was tested at a defence facility from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

According to defence sources, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile if required.

Nuclear-capable Agni-V missile is a powerful addition to India's defence arsenal since it can be executed with 'MIRV' (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle), which means that the ballistic missile is competent in carrying multiple warheads. This MIRV capability of Agni-V will give India much-needed deterrence.