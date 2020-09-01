After Sunny Leone And Neha Kakkar, Cartoon Shinchan Latest Topper At Bengal College

Colleges in West Bengal are making headlines for all wrong reasons. Another incident of mischief has come to fore from a college over the ongoing 'merit list' name issue. Japanese cartoon character Shinchan Nohara's name 'mischievously' made it to the merit list of a college in West Bengal, after similar incidents were reported in other colleges with the names of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and singer Neha Kakkar on their merit list.

'Act of mischief'

Shinchan's name emerged at the top of the BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in north Bengal, an official of the institution said on Monday. The name was immediately removed and a fresh list was put up on the college website, the official added.

"We have lodged a police complaint as it was an act of mischief," he said.

Adding further the official informed that the college had outsourced to an agency the process of compiling the merit list based on details given by the candidates during online applications. The details of the students will be scrutinised by the authorities of the institution before the classes begin, he added.

Sunny Leone and Neha Kakkar's names on the merit list

The mischief incident had cropped up yet again after Singer Neha Kakkar's name appeared in the BA English (Honours) merit list of Malda's Manikchak College. Kakkar’s name appeared in the first position of the merit list of the Arts Department. A few days before that, actor Sunny Leone's name figured in the lists of three other colleges. Her name appeared on the merit list of Kolkata based Asutosh College for admission to an undergraduate English literature course where she was listed as its topper. Asutosh College had posted the first merit list for admission to BA (Honours) in English on its website on Thursday.

The four colleges have lodged complaints with cyber cells of the police. The West Bengal government had earlier announced that admissions to undergraduate courses will be completely online this year and no processing fee will be charged due to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

