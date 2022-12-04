After Taking Credit For EWS Quota, Congress Now Says It Is In Favour Of Caste Census

After attempting to take credit for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation after it was upheld by the Supreme Court, Congress has now claimed that the grand old party is in favour of the caste system. In a party press meeting, Congress general secretary-in-charge Jairam Ramesh stated that the party will demand to reconsider the EWS reservation, adding that they would also want to have a debate on it in the Parliament.

"Congress is in favour of caste census, it's necessary to get it done. There were talks on EWS reservation since three judges of SC agreed on the amendment and two have raised questions on it, Congress will demand to reconsider it and would like to have a debate in Parliament," said Jairam Ramesh in a press conference.

On November 8, Jairam Ramesh welcomed the Supreme Court verdict but highlighted that the amendment to the Constitution was the result of a process initiated by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Maintaining that the NDA government had delayed introducing the Bill for five years, he urged the Centre to clarify its position on conducting a caste-based census. Earlier that day, the SC upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10% reservation to persons belonging to EWS in admissions and government jobs. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared a Bill in this regard on January 8 and January 9, 2019, respectively. On September 27, a five-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala had reserved its verdict on nearly 40 petitions challenging the EWS quota.

Congress Undertaking Review On Exclusion Of SC, ST, OBCs In EWS Quota

Last month, after the southern states took a critical view of the exclusion of the SC, ST and OBCs from the 10% EWS quota, Congress undertook a political review of the issue to firm up its stance on it, as per sources. They said once the review process is done, a decision could be taken on whether the party will take recourse to any legal remedy.

Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that the party has consistently taken a position since 2004 that it supports reservation in education and employment for economically weaker sections in all communities without disturbing existing reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC communities.

