After Tamil Nadu & Bengal, Delhi Tableau Likely To Be Rejected For Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade is unlikely to have a tableau from Delhi, officials sources informed on Monday, without citing any reason. However, there is no word from the Delhi government on the matter yet.

"There will be no tableau from Delhi in the Republic Day Parade 2022. The reason is not known," an official said. This year, the theme for the tableau was 'Delhi-City of Hopes'. In 2020, too, there was no tableau of Delhi in the Republic Day parade.

Last year, Delhi's tableau had participated in the parade on Rajpath where the government displayed its Chandni Chowk Redevelopment model to portray the amalgamation of the architectural heritage of the Walled City of Shahjahanabad with modern infrastructure.

A total of 56 proposals had come from states and central ministries, out of which 21 were shortlisted, and a similar process of selection is adopted every year. Last week, the Centre rejected proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for the R-Day tableaux.

Republic Day tableau: What is the process of scrutiny?

The Republic Day tableau proposals received from various states and central ministries are evaluated by an expert committee comprising of eminent people in the field of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture, and choreography among others.

The Subject Expert Committee recently rejected the proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal after due process and due deliberations. Several chief ministers have adopted the wrong precedent over the Republic Day tableau rejection and have been writing to the Centre concerning their state’s tableau.

It is important to mention that the tableau proposals of Kerala were accepted through the same process and system under the same government in 2018 and 2021. Similarly, Tamila Nadu's tableau proposals were also accepted through the same process and system under the Centre in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021. West Bengal's tableau proposals were not rejected by the PM Modi-led government in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

