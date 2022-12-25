After 'thrashed' Remark, Rahul Gandhi Says He Has 'respect, Love And Affection' For Army

Days after saying Indian soldiers are being thrashed by Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he not only has respect but also love and affection for the Army. He said the country would not exist without the Army. He also said that India is "extremely vulnerable" because China and Pakistan are working together not only militarily but also economically.

In a video on Gandhi's YouTube channel, while interacting with Armed Forces' veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress Member of Parliament (MP) said, "China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you."

He added, "Earlier we had two enemies China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that two front war should not happen then people say there is two and a half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China and terrorism. Today there is one front that is China and Pakistan which are together. If the war happens it will happen with both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

Rahul Gandhi insults Indian Forces, says 'Soldiers being thrashed by Chinese'

Last week, Rahul Gandhi said soldiers of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) are 'thrashing' Indian soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

"People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and what not. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know," he had said.