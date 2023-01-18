After Threat Call To Gadkari From K'taka Jail, Prisoner's B'day Celebrated In Ramanagara

Days after a threat call was made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from Hindalga jail in Belagavi in Karnataka, an inmate's birthday was celebrated in room no. 2 of the Ramanagara jail flouting all prison norms. Republic TV on Wednesday accessed pictures of the birthday celebration of history sheeter Kiran Anna who is currently lodged at the Ramanagara prison.

According to sources, inmates of the Ramanagara prison organised the birthday party with meat and liquor. Sources revealed that people from outside the jail were also allowed to join the cake-cutting ceremony of the rowdy history sheeter. Notably, Kiran Anna has several cases registered against him including an attempt to murder, dacoity, theft, and burglary.

Nitin Gadkari's office receives threat calls from K'taka jail

This comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur office on Saturday, January 14 received threatening calls demanding a sum of Rs 100 crore from a Karnataka prison. Notably, the man who made the calls claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. According to the Nagpur Police, calls were made at around 11.25 am, 11.32 am & 12.32 pm from BSNL.

"There were three phone calls. The details are being found and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of Union minister Gadkari," Rahul Madane, the DCP of Nagpur, was quoted as saying.

Soon after receiving the calls, security was beefed up at Nitin Gadkari's residence and office in Maharashtra on Saturday. The caller was identified as notorious gangster and murder-accused Jayesh Kantha.