Ahead of the eagerly awaited arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan has deemed this to be the biggest event for wildlife, in this decade.

While speaking to the media on Friday September 16, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We were a Tiger state, Leopard state and now becoming the Cheetah state. We prepared Kuno 20 years back and removed villages so wildlife may grow and villagers be safe. Dreams are coming true now. This would be the biggest event for wildlife in this decade."

When asked about the incorporation of Cheetahs into the environment and their safety, CM Chouhan said, "We're primarily worried about their survival, we will wait for them to adjust before leaving them in the wild. Our first priority is their safety, after which we will think of increasing tourism here."

"We will try our best that Cheetahs keep growing, producing. Re-introduction will help balance environment. Even though Cheetahs have not reached yet, value of land nearby has grown by a lot. Tourism will grow, cars, hotels, landowners & locals all will benefit," CM Chouhan added.

Reintroduction of Cheetahs in India

Since the cheetah became extinct in India in 1952, there have been numerous attempts to bring it back. In July 2022, India finally reached a deal with Namibia to reintroduce the animal, with eight cheetahs—four females and four males. The Cheetahs will be flown from Namibia's capital Windhoek on September 16 and arrive at the airport in Jaipur on the morning of September 17, which also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Helicopters will then transport the animals to their new location, which is the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

10 sites surveyed for the reintroduction

Between 2010 and 2012, 10 sites were examined and eventually, the Kuno National Park was chosen as it was considered the best site, owing to the fact that it was already readied with the necessary arrangements for the reintroduction of the Asiatic Lions, which is also an endangered species.

Image: Facebook/Shivraj Singh Chouhan/Pixabay