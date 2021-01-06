After Trudeau's Meddling, Canadian Oppn Leader Spotted At Singhu Border With Farmers

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Treaude made unwarranted remarks on the ongoing farmer's agitation in India, a Canadian political party leader was spotted mingling with the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders.

Leader of Canada's Conservative Party, Ramandeep Brar was clicked near the Singhu Haryana-Delhi border on Saturday, after he reached the site to have a 'discussion' with the kisans lodged there. Brar, an Opposition MP of Brampton in Ontario thereafter, tweeted the images, sharing how he met protestors in Kundli village adding that they had a 'full grip on issues'.

Since the images were brought to public light, questions have been raised on how the Canadian leader was allowed to enter the protest site and mingle with the farmers in what can be seen as another attempt by Canada to meddle in Indian affairs.

Had a nice discussion with @udhoke (Dr Sukhpreet Singh Udhoke)

A very down to earth & great personality with full grip on issues. pic.twitter.com/NzJBh3QykF — Ramandeep Brar (Ph.D) (@DrRamandeepBrar) January 2, 2021

Read: Rajnath Singh Condemns 'Khalistanis' Jibe Against Farmers; Slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Read: After PM Trudeau, Canadian MP Extends Support To Farmers' Protest & Attacks Indian Govt

Canada's attempts to meddle in farmer protests

Canada's interference on not one but two occasions has been strongly snubbed by India with the Ministry of External Affairs called Justin Trudeau's remarks "ill-informed" asking Ottawa to not misrepresent diplomatic conversations for "political purposes."

While addressing a virtual Gurupurab celebration, Canadian PM last year had said, "I would be remiss if I didn't' start by recognizing the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about the families and friends. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to Indian authorities, to highlight our concerns."

After New Delhi asked Ottawa to refrain from speaking on India's internal matters, Trudeau once again waded in saying, "Canada will always stand up for the right to peaceful protest and human rights anywhere around the world and we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue."

Notably, the emergence of a political lobby and its attempts to hijack farmers' protests had been made evident after farmers were seen sitting with posters and placards demanding the release of riot-accused activists such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Additionally, it was also noted how several of the 'farmer leaders', who had emerged at the forefront to represent the protesting kisans, had no farming background but political background instead, being largely affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other ultra-left outfits.

Read: From Yogendra Yadav To Hannan Mollah, No Farming Background For These 'farmer Leaders'?

Read: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against Farm Laws On Jan 11; Centre Touts Healthy Discussions