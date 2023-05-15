After Turning Tihar Into 'massage Parlour', 'lonely' Satyendar Now Wants 2 Inmates In Cell

Satyendar Jain, the jailed former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister, has now got a new demand from the Tihar Jail administration as he has requested the authorities to lodge two inmates with him in order to make his jail experience a little sustainable. Notably, the ex-minister's demand came after he was feeling ‘depressed’ and ‘lonely’. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in May in connection with a money laundering case.

Following his request, the Tihar Jail superintendent transferred the inmates into Jain’s cell without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, news agency PTI reported.

However, soon after the jail administration came to know about the matter, it issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates without permission. According to reports, the concerned officer has transferred the inmates back as of now.

Satyendar Jain turns Tihar into 'massage parlour'

Interestingly, jailed ex-AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s new demand came months after Republic, in a big exposé revealed the VVIP treatment given to him in Tihar Jail cell. In a big violation of the prison manual, Republic TV accessed the CCTV footage of Jain’s cell showing him lounging on his bed as a person was seen massing his legs and hands.

In more subsequent tapes, the AAP leader was also seen having a chit-chat show with others, including the person who gave massages to him inside the cell. In fact, in another CCTV footage accessed, it was found a man made his bed and cleaned his cell floor.

Including these VVIP facilities, it was revealed that Jain was getting a regular body massage from a rape accused. Following the ex-AAP minister’s jail cell exposé, he attracted huge criticism from the BJP, which later launched a poster of him with the title "Massage-E-Azam".

P-AAP presents



Massage-E-Azam



Starring: Satyendra Jain

Direction: Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/77q266xkWs — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, AAP defended the VVIP treatment of Jain, claiming that he was getting massages in his prison cell as he was 'unwell'. Following the incident, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also currently in jail after he was named in the Delhi Liquor scam case, castigated BJP for 'mocking' the illness of the incarcerated leader.